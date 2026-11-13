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2XKO no longer needs Vanguard, but will having no anti-cheat boost or damage the game?
By Olivia y05h1eggz Richman,10 days ago
2XKO devs have given some emotional updates these last few weeks as the communication goes dark. But we did get some pretty big news in Patch 1.3.3b. Said Julian "JulezJP" Johnson: "I’m gonna miss writing these notes and working with Yohosie fine tuning last minute changes late at night or tinkering with formatting and templating for how we communicate changes. I’m excited to see where the community takes the game. The team has been grinding to make it the best we can, and for any of y’all still around to read this — it’s for you!"