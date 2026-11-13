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Will There Be Another Godzilla Movie? An Original Kaiju Might Be in the Works
By Fatima Castillo,8 days ago
Primary Subject: Godzilla Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki addressing the likelihood of a third installment. Key Update: While Toho has not yet greenlit a third film, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed his odds of returning for a trilogy capper are "fifty-fifty," adding that he would love to design a brand-new, original kaiju if given the chance.