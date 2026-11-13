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Owner of two Door County resorts purchased by Minnesota firm
By Aaron Holbrook,10 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. Leisure Hotels & Resorts, a Baxter, Minnesota-based hospitality management company, has acquired Madison-based IDM Hospitality Management. The LH&R portfolio now includes Edgewater Resort in Ephraim and Newport Resort in Egg Harbor. The transaction closed...