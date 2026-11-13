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UChicago study measures impact of pandemic stress on gun violence spike
4 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic coincided with one of the most dramatic swings in homicide in modern American history. According to the CDC, the U.S. homicide rate spiked 34% after 2019 but by 2024 had fallen nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The sharp rise and fall was driven largely by gun homicides and occurred far more quickly than other major shifts in the nation’s murder rate over the past century.