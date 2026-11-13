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3 Available Options After Klint Kubiak Suggests Raiders Will Sign QB
By Austin Boyd,10 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders are Fernando Mendoza’s team going forward. If everything goes to plan, he’ll be the starting quarterback for the next 10+ years. However, backup quarterbacks have never been this important in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings just shelled out a third-round pick to trade for Kirk Cousins because their backup quarterback situation is so dire.