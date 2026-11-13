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DFW Airport Buys $194 Million Hyatt Regency: What The Deal Means For Dallas And Fort Worth
10 days ago
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has acquired the 811-room Hyatt Regency near Terminal C for approximately $194 million, expanding its publicly owned hotel portfolio as the airport undertakes a multibillion-dollar construction program. Airport officials announced Wednesday that the Public Facility Improvement Corporation (PFIC) completed the purchase October 30. Hyatt will...