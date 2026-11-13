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Liverpool are making transfer plans to sign their next Jacquet for £84m
By Dan Emery,10 days ago
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has had a mixed start to life at Anfield this season after he joined from Bournemouth to replace Arne Slot in the summer. The Spaniard has won three of his four Champions League games and has the Reds in fourth place in the Premier League during the November international break, which is far from horrendous.