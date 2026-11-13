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Brett Sullivan was a triple threat for the Rockies in 2026
By Samantha Bradfield,9 days ago
The backup catcher brought hitting, pitching and leadership in his first year with the club. Welcome to the 2026 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2026. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.