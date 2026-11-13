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SGA approves “The Residential Laundry Cost Reduction Act”
By Jocelyne Hernandez,10 days ago
Ball State’s Student Government Association unanimously passed legislation Wednesday, Nov. 11, that hopes to lower the cost of residential laundry services for students. “The Residential Laundry Cost Reduction Act,” co-authored by Selorm Asamoah and Zander Hudson and sponsored by Arlene Thompson, “seeks to improve student access to essential residential services by addressing the financial and logistical barriers associated with laundry facilities and residence halls,” according to the legislation.
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