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The Melt Signs First Franchise Development Agreement in Eight-Unit Texas Deal
9 days ago
Veteran Restaurant Operator Brings Four Decades of Experience to Launch Eight New Texas Locations. Fans of chef-inspired comfort food in Texas have something exciting on the horizon. The Melt, the premium fast-casual brand famous for its Angus and Wagyu MeltBurgers, has inked its very first franchise development agreement. The company is teaming up with seasoned restaurant operator Syed Ahmad to open eight new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets.