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Middleton Heat & Air Donates $50,000 to Saline County HVAC Program
10 days ago
Middleton Heat & Air is marking 50 years in business with a $50,000 investment in the next generation of skilled workers in Saline County. The family-owned company donated $50,000 to the Saline County Career Technical Campus to support its heating, ventilation and air conditioning program. The milestone also included the dedication of the Chuck Middleton HVAC Training Center in honor of the company’s founder.