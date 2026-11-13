undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paris Baguette Brings Artisan Pastries and Cakes to Freehold
4 days ago
Local Fans Turn Longtime Passion into a New Community Gathering Spot. The brand operates more than 4,000 locations worldwide and maintains over 300 bakery cafés across North America. Leadership has set an ambitious goal to reach 1,000 locations throughout the United States and Canada by 2030, steadily expanding through partnerships with passionate local entrepreneurs.