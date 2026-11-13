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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Hosts Fundraiser for Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham
10 days ago
Local Restaurant Rallies Neighbors to Honor Fallen Agent Nicholas Graham and Support Law Enforcement Families. Running from Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 22, the restaurant at 1509 Wadsworth Blvd. is donating 10% of all in-store sales directly to the Lakewood Police Employee Assistance Foundation. This organization provides vital support to the families and colleagues of local police personnel, including Agent Graham’s family and the three additional agents wounded in the incident.
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