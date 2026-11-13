undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USS Silversides SS236 Returns To Muskegon
By Dan Salas,10 days ago
Commissioned just days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Gato-class submarine USS Silversides (SS-236) went on to sink 23 Japanese vessels during World War II, making it one of the most decorated Allied submarines in naval history. Nearly a century after its keel was laid, Muskegon’s iconic floating memorial was towed to a dry dock in Wisconsin for a comprehensive, top-to-bottom restoration—including critical structural steel repairs below the waterline and a fresh coat of paint. Watch as the community celebrates the historic vessel's return home, preserved by dedicated volunteers to honor WWII veterans and educate future generations for decades to come. Programming courtesy of PositivelyMichigan.net.
4