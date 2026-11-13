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PFW celebrates new Cybersecurity Lab with ribbon-cutting
By WPTA Staff,10 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue University Fort Wayne celebrated the opening of its new Cybersecurity Laboratory with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The new lab features 20 computer stations equipped with specialized technology that allows students to gain practical experience in cybersecurity, digital forensics, system analysis and computer investigations.
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