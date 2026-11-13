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Gong cha Brings Coffee and Cream Tiramisu Flavor to Its Bubble Tea Lineup
9 days ago
Bringing Classic Dessert Flavors to the Bubble Tea Menu. Tiramisu isn’t just for the dessert menu anymore. Across the country, the familiar coffee-and-cream flavor profile of the iconic Italian treat is finding new ways to satisfy sweet cravings. Gong cha, the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 32 international markets, is jumping on the trend with its latest limited-time creation.