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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop following air traffic control communication outage
By Cassidy Mudd,10 days ago
OKLAHOMA - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop issued Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, after a communications outage disrupted air traffic control operations across the United States. The ground stop, which took effect at 2:54 p.m. Central Time, temporarily halted departing flights at airports nationwide, including Will...
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