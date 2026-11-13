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New England CFB preview – Week 11
By Kevin Stone,9 days ago
Image courtesy of Sophie Weller/Patriots Wire UMass got it all started on Wednesday with an ugly loss, but we're down to the final days of the 2026 college season. 14 teams have just two games remaining in New England, while BC, UMass and Uconn have three weeks remaining (including this weekend). Here's how the slate shakes out for Week 11: Saturday 11/14 BC @ ND (3:30) Things don't get any...