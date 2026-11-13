undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Cross Country records program-best finish at NCAA Southeast Regional to cap impressive season
9 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Campbell men's and women's cross country teams wrapped up the 2026 season Friday morning at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships. In the women's 6K, Campbell totaled 666 points to finish 18th among 38 scoring teams. The result marked a significant improvement from last season's 31st-place finish and the best regional finish in program history, surpassing the previous mark of 24th place in 2014.
2