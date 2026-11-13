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KIRBY SMART JOINS! 🔥 Georgia's season, player development & MORE | Bussin' & Pate
10 days ago
On Bussin' & Pate, Taylor Lewan, Will Compton and Josh Pate are live from Athens with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart! Smart reflects on the Bulldogs' win over Ole Miss, previews their matchup against Missouri and discusses player development over four years and leaked locker room speeches. Plus, the crew plays "Rip It" and "Flag Plant" while breaking down Wake Forest-SMU, Texas-LSU, USC-Indiana and Missouri-Georgia.