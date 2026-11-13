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Central Italy by Car: 7 Family Adventures Beyond the Big Cities
By ForSomethingMore,10 days ago
Central Italy by car is one of the easiest ways to turn a city-based vacation into a much broader family adventure. Rome, Florence, and other major cities are worth exploring, but some of the region’s most memorable places sit beyond the train stations and historic centers: hill towns, volcanic lakes, quiet coastlines, thermal landscapes, archaeological sites, and countryside roads where the journey itself becomes part of the trip.