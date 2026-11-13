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Uehling, Wearner Secure RMAC All-Academic First Team Accolades
By Tyler Tvelia, Sports Information Director,8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Senior Dalton Uehling. Cole Wearner headlined a group of nine student-athletes from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's soccer team that earned recognition on the RMAC All-Academic Teams on Friday afternoon. Uehling and Wearner were both selected to the RMAC All-Academic First Team, while Sean Belzer, Jack Cook, Marcus Garcia, Jordan Lohr, Diego Macias, Eduardo Macias, and Ben Watson each garnered RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll distinction.
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