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On Dan Hicks, who met the moments without overshadowing them
By Armand Broady,10 days ago
The career of Dan Hicks calls to mind that of another outstanding broadcaster, Verne Lundquist. Both spent decades at their respective networks — Lundquist at CBS and Hicks at NBC. Both are responsible for some of the most memorable calls in recent sports television history. Think of Lundquist’s iconic call of the ending of the game now known as “Kick Six.” Think of Hicks’ passionate call of the United States’ come-from-behind win in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the 2008 Summer Olympics.