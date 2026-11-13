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Sharon M. Engebose
10 days ago
Sharon M. Engebose, 84, of Brussels, WI, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2026 at her residence. She was born on July 10, 1942 in Maplewood, daughter of the late Walter and Alvina (Barbieaux) Annoye. Sharon was a graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School with the class of 1960. On October 14, 1961 she married Lynn Engebose at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. Sharon was employed as a beautician and worked on the family farm. She was also employed as the retail manager of Bay Pharmacy for over 29 years. Sharon was an avid knitter. She made over 8,000 pairs of mittens and hats which she donated to the Giving Tree at Door County Medical Center over a period of 12 years. She also made many baby caps for the hospital nursery. When she wasn’t knitting or crocheting, Sharon loved cooking and baking, gardening, bird watching, and completing crosswords. Sharon was a loving wife and mother. She also loved to spoil her cats and enjoyed socializing with the neighbors.