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Policy change could allow Trump administration to police political speech on college campuses
By WBUR,8 days ago
There are fears that the Education Department’s new rule for college accreditors could threaten campus academic freedom. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.