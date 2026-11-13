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Microsoft reports ‘broad recovery’ after outage disrupts services
By Ariana Araiza,10 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Microsoft says its services are recovering after an outage disrupted businesses, government agencies, schools and newsrooms, including 13 News. In a post on X at 11:05 a.m. Friday, the company said it was seeing “broad recovery and stability” across its services. Microsoft said it had addressed the underlying issue and was continuing to restore service to remaining customers and regions.