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Florida city cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade, citing state’s anti-DEI law
9 days ago
A new anti-DEI law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that goes into effect next year has resulted in the cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade. The city of Delray Beach announced that it was pulling the plug on the popular 60-year-old spectacle — as well as the city's annual Pride celebration — after it undertook a review of Florida Senate Bill 1134, which DeSantis signed into law and goes into effect on Jan. 1.