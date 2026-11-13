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Alex Warren adds new dates to Finding (More) Family on the Road Tour with stop in OKC
By Hayden Alexander,10 days ago
Grammy-nominated artist Alex Warren is announcing new tour dates for his Finding (More) Family on the Road World Tour, and he's kicking things off in Oklahoma City. The singer, known for hits like "Ordinary" and "Carry You Home," recently wrapped up his arena tour, but surprised fans with new dates in a social media announcement on Friday.