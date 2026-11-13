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Bauers Turns Down Brewers’ Qualifying Offer, Inks 4-Year Deal with Red Sox
By Mike Leischner,10 days ago
MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers have lost a key piece of their championship run. First Baseman Jake Bauers has reportedly accepted a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, where he is expected to fill a need at DH while platooning at 1B. The deal comes after Milwaukee made a qualifying offer that would have kept him from hitting free agency.