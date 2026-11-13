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Texas Moves to Track Every Workers’ Comp Rejection Through NCCI
By Tez Romero,9 days ago
What changed: The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) filed two proposed workers’ compensation rules on November 10, 2026. The first (§5.6701) creates a new quarterly reporting requirement for declination data, collected through the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI). The second (§5.6601) replaces an obsolete claim data reporting provision. Both implement elements of House Bill 2067 (89th Legislature, 2025).