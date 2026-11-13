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Country Day has ‘point to prove’ in Division IV; Hannan also reaches state final
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,10 days ago
LAFAYETTE — Marleigh White’s teammates waved her to the front of the line, giving her the honor of stamping Country Day’s place in the state final. With a sticker held flat in her right hand, the senior slapped it onto the open spot on the bracket posted at one end of the Cajundome floor. No. 1 Country Day had just completed a Division IV semifinal sweep of No. 4 Lafayette Christian, advancing to face No. 2 Dunham in the championship match scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
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