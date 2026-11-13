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Hawaiʻi DOH: vaccination gaps leave schools increasingly vulnerable to disease outbreaks
10 days ago
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health released its 2025–26 School Immunization and Examination Requirements Report, which found increases in religious exemption rates among kindergarten and seventh grade students. The assessment also found an increase in the percentage of kindergarten students missing immunizations needed for school attendance, while more...