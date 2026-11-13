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Siegel Group proposes live music, special events for lot near convention center
By Matthew Seeman,10 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Siegel Group wants to turn a parking lot between the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Strip into space for special events and live music. A land use plan for the space near Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive is scheduled to come before the Clark County Commission's zoning meeting on Wednesday.
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