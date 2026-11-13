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AI risks are the biggest threat to the financial system, Fed survey finds
By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom,10 days ago
A financial stability report that the Federal Reserve released Friday showed respondents most concerned about threats from artificial intelligence. AI was cited by 87% of respondents in the latest view from a variety of participants, up from 50% during the last survey in the spring of 2026. Threats from artificial...
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