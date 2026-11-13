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Second Harvest Food Bank receives major donation for Harvesting Hope program
By Josh Jarnagin,10 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee received a major check this week from Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union (KTVAECU). The credit union presented a $100,000 check on Monday to Second Harvest to support its Harvesting Hope program, which provides fresh, locally grown food to adults, seniors and children who face food insecurity in East Tennessee.
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