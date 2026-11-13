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Counseling, Care Models, and Community Pharmacists’ Role in Supporting Pregnant, Lactating Patients With Heart Disease
9 days ago
The panelists explain how to counsel pregnant patients with heart disease honestly without frightening them, why multidisciplinary care models matter, and how community pharmacists can help close care gaps, especially in rural areas. This panel, part of an American College of Cardiology (ACC) initiative, features moderator Jessie Dunne, PharmD, BCPS,...