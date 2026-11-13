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Tommy McMillen releases first statement since reported possible overdose
By Alexander K. Lee,9 days ago
Tommy McMillen is already focusing on his next fight following a scary report that the popular UFC prospect was reportedly hospitalized due to a drug overdose. On Thursday, TMZ reported that McMillen was taken to a hospital Sunday after officers responded to call at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Ariz. The 28-year-old featherweight was reportedly found on the ground with a white, powdery substance around him, prompting the officers to administer Narcan, an opioid antagonist. McMillen’s coach Tim Welch later posted on social media that McMillen “is completely OK” and had already returned to training.