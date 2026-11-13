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FDA Approves Perioperative Durvalumab Plus Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv for MIBC
10 days ago
Durvalumab plus enfortumab vedotin reduced the risk of an event or death compared with radical cystectomy alone. The FDA approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (EV) as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab as adjuvant treatment after radical cystectomy, for adult patients with MIBC who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy.