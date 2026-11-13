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Pickaxe and Roll: Jamal Murray’s season and understanding the Denver Nuggets early on
By Ryan Blackburn,10 days ago
Jamal Murray has been unbelievable for the Denver Nuggets to start this season, leading the team in many important ways. He has been Denver’s best player to open the season, and while that might change in the coming weeks or months as Nikola Jokic bounces back, it’s important to appreciate greatness in the moment. Jamal Murray has been great, and Nuggets and NBA fans are taking notice.