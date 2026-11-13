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Riverboat that sails through Memphis struck by tanker in New Orleans; rescues underway
By Hannah Kozlowski,10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A riverboat that sails through Memphis was struck by a tanker while docked in New Orleans Friday, prompting a rescue operation on the Mississippi River. The American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage was docked outside Port of New Orleans Place when the tanker Atlantic Asphalt collided with it around 12:30 p.m., according to the Port of New Orleans.
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