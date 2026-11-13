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Recognizing Undiagnosed ILD in Patients With COPD and Emerging Trends in Specialty Pharmacy
10 days ago
Pharmacists can help identify undiagnosed interstitial lung disease (ILD) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) whose symptoms worsen despite treatment. In this interview, Tim Clifford, PharmD, clinical pharmacist at the University of Kentucky (UK) HealthCare and adjunct associate professor at UK College of Pharmacy discusses how pharmacists can...