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Pneumococcal Vaccines Show Moderate Immunogenicity, Strong Safety in Children With Cancer
9 days ago
A meta-analysis presented at IDWeek 2026 found responses were stronger after chemotherapy but waned within a year, supporting a 2-dose strategy. Pneumococcal vaccines produced moderate immune responses and were well tolerated in children with cancer, but protection was weaker during active chemotherapy and faded within a year after treatment, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis presented at IDWeek 2026 in Washington, DC.1.