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Macon DA’s office awarded $288K grant for pedestrian safety education
By Monica Diaz-Meek,10 days ago
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has received a $288,300.75 grant to continue its pedestrian safety education program across three Middle Georgia counties. The grant, awarded by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, will fund a second year of Project P.A.U.S.E. (Pedestrian...
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