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Chaos Zero Nightmare Adds Blazebell and Overhauls Great Rift Mode in New Season 5 Update
By Azario Lopez,9 days ago
Smilegate has released the second content update for Chaos Zero Nightmare’s Galactic Disaster Season 5, introducing new Combatant Blazebell and changes to The Great Rift’s competitive boss battles. The update is available now for the dark fantasy roguelike RPG developed by Super Creative, alongside a new story chapter, Partner Vivian, and several gameplay improvements. The game is available now on PC via STOVE and mobile via the App Store and Google Play Store.