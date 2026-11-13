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Knoxville’s former McClung Warehouse site to be redeveloped, city to preview plans at end of November
By Kaitlyn Walsh,10 days ago
The city and the Knoxville Community Development Corporation, or KCDC, will announce final plans for a vacant lot at 400 West Jackson Avenue in downtown Knoxville. The lot has been empty since two warehouse fires in 2007 and 2014. A nearby business owner said he hopes the site includes small, affordable business areas and event space.
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