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Sugarloaf Showdown fishing tournament returns this weekend
By Contributed,9 days ago
The boats are full, the competition is set and the auction is packed with finds. The Lower Keys Guides Association’s 13th annual Sugarloaf Showdown returns Nov. 12-14 with a sold-out field of 35 boats ready for two days of fishing in the waters of the Lower Florida Keys. While tournament registration is closed, there’s still a way for others to get in on the excitement.