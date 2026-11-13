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Recovery Alliance Project expands services in Flint with new funding
By Ricardo Quintanilla,10 days ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) — Recovery Alliance Project marked a period of growth Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Flint, highlighting new funding and expanded recovery services. The nonprofit held the event at its location on South Saginaw Street, bringing together community leaders, recovery advocates and local partners. Recovery...