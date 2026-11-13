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Philip Rivers' NC State Contract Announced, Initial Details Revealed After Accepting HC Job
By Doric Sam,8 days ago
"I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University," Rivers said in a release. "In many ways, I feel like I'm coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words. I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There's no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we're not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory."