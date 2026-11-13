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Blue Ridge Cascade breaks ground on new affordable housing project
By Ari Goodmark,10 days ago
Blue Ridge Cascade, an affordable housing developer, broke ground Friday morning on its new affordable housing project in Summit Classic City Heights, Athens. This is Blue Ridge Cascade’s first project in Athens. Summit Classic City Heights will consist of 68 units targeted at adults age 55 and older that make 30%–70% of the median income for Athens-Clarke County (ACC).
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