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“He could kick the ball out of the stadium”: Jürgen Klopp responds to Serbia’s choice of goalkeeper with a Germany line-up
By Daniel Buse,10 days ago
Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has revealed he picked his line-up for the away Nations League match in Serbia in response to the opposition's starting XI. In Belgrade, Klopp sprang a surprise by starting Jonathan Tah and Malick Thiaw in central defence instead of Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, a left-footer who had been a regular in the back four under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp explained his decision: "We're expecting the very long ball," he told RTL.